Hit-and-run driver sought in death of East Sacramento pedestrian

SACRAMENTO - Authorities are searching for a driver who hit and killed a driver, then drove off earlier this month.

On August 6 just after 10 p.m., a 56-year-old woman was crossing Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, when she was hit by a maroon or brown 2007-08 Honda Element SC, the CHP says. The driver then drove away from the scene.

The left front corner of the vehicle was likely damaged in the crash, investigators say.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact the East Sacramento CHP office at (916) 464-1450.