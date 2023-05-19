Watch CBS News
Hirschdale off-ramp from I-80 eastbound closed due to an overturned big rig

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

TRUCKEE -- An I-80 off-ramp in Truckee was shut down because of an overturned big rig, said California Highway Patrol. 

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. on Thursday night in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Hirschdale Road. 

According to CHP, the big rig flipped over in an embankment. 

As the tow company worked to remove the big rig, the Hirschdale off-ramp from I-80 eastbound remained closed. Part of Hirschdale Road was also closed.

Both the ramp and road are now opened.

First published on May 19, 2023 / 4:45 AM

