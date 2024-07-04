Hillsborough's "Flintstone House" to host high-end sushi pop-up

If you've ever driven north on Interstate 280 towards San Francisco, you've probably spotted what is commonly referred to as the "Flintstone House."

Now the unusual Bay Area landmark is being turned into a pop-up restaurant.

The home in Hillsborough was built in the 1970s. The builder used concrete and shaped it with mesh frames and inflated balloons that gives it the lumpy, prehistoric look evocative of the classic stone-age cartoon from the 1960s.

More recently the owner loaded up on lawn decorations.

At one point, city officials and neighbors in Hillsborough even tried to have the property declared a public nuisance.

Now the property will be home to the pop-up sushi restaurant fittingly named Stoneage Omakase starting July 12. It will utilize the house's cave-like dining room and diners will get to tour the home with its Flintstones memorabilia.

According to social media posts, opening night is planned for July 12th.

Patrons will enjoy a 15-course Japanese tasting menu prepared by Chef Masa Sasaki, who earned Michelin stars at his now closed restaurants Maruya and Sasaki. The meals will have a price tag of $230 per person.

The initial batch of reservations was reportedly snapped up within 15 minutes when they were made available Thursday.