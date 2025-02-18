Highway 99 partially reopens south of Yuba City after crash involving semi, SUV

SUTTER COUNTY – Road closures impacted traffic on Highway 99 south of Yuba City following a crash involving at least two vehicles Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. near the Obanion Road Shell station.

Both sides of the highway were under a complete closure at Obanion Road due to the crash. Just before 3:30 p.m., the northbound lanes had reopened to traffic. The southbound lanes remained blocked. No estimated time of clearing has been given.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that a semi-truck and SUV were involved.

No information on possible injuries was available.

The crash scene is about nine miles south of Yuba City.