Big rig spills large load of almonds on Highway 99 in San Joaquin County

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

ACAMPO – A big rig hauling almonds spilled its load all over the side of Highway 99 in San Joaquin County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened a little after 6 a.m. near the Peltier Road offramp, between Galt and Lodi, on the southbound side of the freeway.

It appears that the big rig swerved to try and avoid crashing into a sedan.

California Highway Patrol says the big rig was hauling around 40,000 pounds of almonds. Much of that product spilled onto the right-hand shoulder.

dm-rachel-7am-liveshot-sept25-1.jpg
The spill. CBS13

It's unclear if there were any injuries.

The clean-up is expected to take some time, officials say. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

