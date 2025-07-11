Head-on crash closes Highway 70 north of Marysville

Highway 70 shut down north of Marysville after head-on crash

Highway 70 north of Marysville is closed Friday afternoon after a head-on crash near Boyer Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officers responded to the area around 3:15 p.m., saying two vehicles were involved in the crash that resulted in major injuries.

An air ambulance was requested and could be seen on a nearby Caltrans camera taking off around 4:20 p.m.

Traffic in the area is being diverted onto Ramirez Road and Woodruff Lane. It's unknown how long the road will be closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.