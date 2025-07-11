Watch CBS News
Local News

Head-on crash closes Highway 70 north of Marysville

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Highway 70 shut down north of Marysville after head-on crash
Highway 70 shut down north of Marysville after head-on crash 00:30

Highway 70 north of Marysville is closed Friday afternoon after a head-on crash near Boyer Road, the California Highway Patrol said. 

CHP officers responded to the area around 3:15 p.m., saying two vehicles were involved in the crash that resulted in major injuries. 

An air ambulance was requested and could be seen on a nearby Caltrans camera taking off around 4:20 p.m. 

Traffic in the area is being diverted onto Ramirez Road and Woodruff Lane. It's unknown how long the road will be closed. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.