3-week closure of Highway 49 in Auburn to begin Monday for roundabout project

A three-week closure of Highway 49 in Auburn is set to begin Monday morning for a roundabout project.

Beginning Monday at 6 a.m., Highway 49 will be closed from Lincoln Way to Old Foresthill Road at the Confluence. The closure is scheduled to continue until 6 a.m. on Dec. 22.

Caltrans said the closure is for the $13.1 million Lincoln Way/Borland Avenue roundabout project. Once reopened, the intersection will be a roundabout configuration.

The construction is subject to change or being delayed due to weather, availability of materials or other unexpected events, Caltrans said.

What's the Highway 49 detour?

If heading south on Highway 49, take Interstate 80 east to the Foresthill Road exit and turn right. Continue to Old Foresthill Road and turn right to get back to southbound Highway 49.

If heading north, turn right onto Old Foresthill Road, left on Foresthill Road, merge onto I-80 west and take exit 119B onto northbound Highway 49.

For Borland Avenue, take southbound Highway 49 and turn right on Lincoln Way. Take Cherry Avenue to Brook Road and turn left onto Borland Avenue.

Lincoln Way is accessible from Russell Road or Foresthill Road.