Highland Fire: Evacuations ordered as 2,200-acre brushfire burns in Riverside County

The fire in Aguanga in Riverside County has grown to 2,200 acres and is 0% contained as of Tuesday morning.

Smoke from the 300+ acre fire burning in Aguanga. Bob Nichols

The wildfire has prompted around 4,000 people to be evacuated from the area and has damaged at least nine structures, according to fire officials. No injuries have been reported.

The blaze started around 12:40 p.m. on Monday and burned 30 acres in the area of Highlands Road and Aguanga Ranchos Road, near the junction for Highways 79 and 371. Officials said the fast-moving flames were being fueled by strong Santa Ana winds in the area.

Around 3 p.m. the flames crossed Highway 371, moving west-southwest, heading toward residences in the 45100 and 45800 blocks of Highway 371, according to officials.

Around 1,300 homes and 4,000 residents were ordered to evacuate on Monday, according to Jeff LaRusso with the Riverside County Fire Department.

Evacuation orders were put in place for the area encompassing Boulder Vista Street to the west, Becker Lane to the east, Cottonwood Creek to the north, Golden Eagle Drive to the south, Highway 371 to the south, Soreson to the west, and County Line Road to the north.

An additional evacuation order was issued by CalFire Tuesday morning for north of the San Diego County line south of Highway 79, east of Forest Route 8S07 and west of Crosley Truck Trail.

The evacuation warning also includes the area encompassing Shirley Way to the west, the Vail Lake Resort to the east, David Street to the north, Pueblo Road to the south, Cahuilla Tribal Reservation Boundary to the west, County Line Road to the north, Cleveland National Forest to the north, Watts Road to the south, Esplendida Way, Avenida Bravura, Pauba Road to the east, De Portola Road, and Round Top Canyon Road to the west.

View of the fire burning in Aguanga. Mimi Pyle

Corona, Hemet, Palm Springs and Murrieta Fire Departments are assisting in the battle, as well as the U.S. Forest Service. In total there are more than 300 units assisting with the ground attack and more than two dozen aircraft.

A care and reception center has been set up for impacted residents at Great Oak High School, located at 32555 Deer Hollow Way, in Temecula. They can take any large animals to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter for care.