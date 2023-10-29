Weather conditions in Fairfield concern fire officials, lead to closures of some parks

FAIRFIELD - The City of Fairfield issued a red flag closure for certain city park areas this weekend.

Very gusty winds are blowing, which is one of the reasons for the closures. The three closed parks are Rockville Hills Regional Park, Spyglass Open Space, and Rolling Hills Open Space.

High winds are expected to last through tomorrow. The National Weather Service says there is high fire danger because of the northerly winds expected tonight through this weekend. That's why the Fairfield Fire Department says these closures, which we've had in the past, are essential to prevent any possible vegetation fires. Still, there is concern tonight.

Fairfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Larry Palmer said, "Today we started having the north wind that's driving down our relative humidities and the wind addition to that. We are really concerned about the fire spread that we have if anything starts."

Fire officials also want you to know the reason for these closures is for everyone's safety.

So, if you're planning on visiting any of the parks we named off, those three will be closed till Monday morning.