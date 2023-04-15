Heavy police presence in North Sacramento neighborhood

SACRAMENTO - Police are in a North Sacramento neighborhood where gunshots were reported Friday evening.

The incident allegedly occurred along Iris Avenue. According to a neighbor, there was at least one gunshot fired.

There were Several police cruisers at the scene around 10:30 p.m.

Details about the incident are still limited, and law enforcement officials are currently working to gather more information. The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the number of victims and their conditions, remain unknown.