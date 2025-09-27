Crash in Sacramento County injures 7

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said seven people were injured in a crash Saturday morning.

Around 10 a.m., two vehicles crashed into each other near Ione and Claypit roads.

Metro Fire said crews arrived to find two vehicles with significant front-end damage, and that seven people had to be taken to the hospital.

One of the victims was severely injured and had to be taken to the hospital by an air ambulance, Metro Fire said.

The California Highway Patrol was at the scene investigating the crash, Metro Fire said.