Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash in Sacramento County injures 7

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said seven people were injured in a crash Saturday morning. 

Around 10 a.m., two vehicles crashed into each other near Ione and Claypit roads.

Metro Fire said crews arrived to find two vehicles with significant front-end damage, and that seven people had to be taken to the hospital. 

One of the victims was severely injured and had to be taken to the hospital by an air ambulance, Metro Fire said. 

The California Highway Patrol was at the scene investigating the crash, Metro Fire said. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue