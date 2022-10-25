Hazmat workers removing chemicals from Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO - A hazmat crew is removing chemicals from an abandoned home in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Fire Department's Dangerous Buildings team was called out Monday to the home in the 7500 block of 19th Street because there were squatters living inside the home.

Inside the home, the team found "a lot" of unknown chemicals.

The hazmat team is working to determine the type of chemicals and remove them from the home. As a result, 19th Street is closed to through traffic at Mason Drive.

Someone in the home died a few weeks ago.