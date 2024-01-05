Hazmat situation forces shelter-in-place order in Fremont

People in a Fremont neighborhood were told to shelter in place late Friday morning because of a hazardous materials incident, authorities said.

Fremont Police said the shelter-in-place was issued at 11:45 a.m. for the area of S. Grimmer Boulevard and Auto Mall Parkway, and west of Fremont Boulevard.

The incident occurred at industrial ice maker Arctic Glacier Premium Ice on the 43000 block of Fremont Boulevard. A crew in hazmat suits was seen shutting off a valve where a white gas was escaping from a mechanical unit outside of the building. The plume stopped emanating from the unit once the valve was closed.

A firefighter in a hazmat suit closes a valve on a mechanical unit outside the Arctic Glacier Premium Ice plant in Fremont, Jan. 5, 2024. KPIX

There was no immediate word on what was leaking from the plant. The hazmat crew was seen inspecting a tank of anhydrous ammonia, which is stored as a liquid under pressure, but becomes a toxic gas when released into the environment.

People were asked to shelter until 1:00 pm.

1/5/2024 as of 11:45 am:Shelter in place for the area north of S. Grimmer Bl., east of Grimmer Bl., south of Automall Pkwy, and west of Fremont Bl due to hazardous incident. Plan to shelter in place until 1:00 pm. pic.twitter.com/Ggea5jwLrj — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) January 5, 2024

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.