Hazardous materials leak prompts closure of south Sacramento grocery store
SACRAMENTO — A grocery store in south Sacramento is closed due to a hazardous materials leak.
The Sacramento Fire Department says crews responded to the FoodMaxx along Florin Road on Saturday morning for a report of smoke coming from a room.
At the scene, firefighters found an overhead motor had caused a leak in the refrigeration system. The building has been evacuated.
Exactly how much material leaked is unclear, but the fire department had to call for a level-two Hazmat situation.
Firefighters say the FoodMaxx store will be closed until the situation is resolved. It's unknown when the store will reopen.
No injuries have been reported.