Hazardous materials leak prompts closure of south Sacramento grocery store

SACRAMENTO — A grocery store in south Sacramento is closed due to a hazardous materials leak.

The Sacramento Fire Department says crews responded to the FoodMaxx along Florin Road on Saturday morning for a report of smoke coming from a room.

At the scene, firefighters found an overhead motor had caused a leak in the refrigeration system. The building has been evacuated.

Exactly how much material leaked is unclear, but the fire department had to call for a level-two Hazmat situation.

Firefighters say the FoodMaxx store will be closed until the situation is resolved. It's unknown when the store will reopen.

No injuries have been reported.