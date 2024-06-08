Watch CBS News
Local News

Hazardous materials leak prompts closure of south Sacramento grocery store

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — A grocery store in south Sacramento is closed due to a hazardous materials leak. 

The Sacramento Fire Department says crews responded to the FoodMaxx along Florin Road on Saturday morning for a report of smoke coming from a room. 

At the scene, firefighters found an overhead motor had caused a leak in the refrigeration system. The building has been evacuated. 

Exactly how much material leaked is unclear, but the fire department had to call for a level-two Hazmat situation. 

Firefighters say the FoodMaxx store will be closed until the situation is resolved. It's unknown when the store will reopen. 

No injuries have been reported.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

First published on June 8, 2024 / 11:51 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.