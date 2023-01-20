Watch CBS News
Half pound of fentanyl found in hotel room of Sacramento County robbery suspect

SACRAMENTO – A robbery suspect recently arrested by deputies in Sacramento County allegedly had over half a pound of fentanyl in his hotel room, authorities say.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened back on Jan. 9. A suspect went into a gas station along Walerga Road late that night and threatened an employee with a gun and a hunting knife before taking off with money and merchandise.

Notably, the suspect left in a black sedan with a red sticker where the license plate should be.

A few mornings later, on Jan. 13, deputies noticed a car with that exact same description and pulled it over. Deputies recognized the suspect from previous contacts as 57-year-old Adrian Rayford – a man on active probation.

Rayford's car was searched and an unregistered handgun, drugs, and cash were found. A follow-up investigation was done and Rayford was linked to a hotel room. It was in that room that deputies found over half a pound of fentanyl.

Deputies have booked Rayford into jail and he's facing numerous felony charges.  

