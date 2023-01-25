Half Moon Bay mass shooting: Suspect charged with 7 counts of murder; Victims identified

Half Moon Bay: Rep. Anna Eshoo reveals chilling details of mass shooting Half Moon Bay: Rep. Anna Eshoo reveals chilling details of mass shooting 01:14

HALF MOON BAY -- A farmworker accused of killing seven people in a mass shooting at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

Chunli Zhao, 66, made his first court appearance Wednesday, but did not enter a plea. His two attorneys appointed through private defender program in San Mateo County did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect Chunli Zhao makes his first court appearance on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. CBS

Zhao's next appearance has been scheduled for Feb. 16, when he is expected to enter a formal plea.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, speaking outside the courthouse, declined to share any additional details on Zhao's motive in the killing of his current and former coworkers, saying he wanted to keep the details out of the public eye to ensure a fair trial. Sheriff's officials have said it was workplace violence.

Zhao has lived in the United States for at least a dozen years, Wagstaffe said. He had legal paperwork to live in the country at one time and investigators were determining whether it was still valid, Wagstaffe said. They were also looking into his prior contact with law enforcement.

The District Attorney is requesting no bail in the case due to the seriousness of the crime and Zhao being a flight risk as a Chinese national.

It was California's third mass shooting in eight days, including the killing of 11 in Monterey Park in Los Angeles County amid Lunar New Year celebrations Saturday, and followed the killing of a teenage mother, her baby and six others at a home in Tulare County in the Central Valley on Jan. 16. Officials discussing the investigation mentioned a possible gang link to the killings.

Just hours after the Half Moon Bay shooting, multiple people were shot and one person was killed in Oakland during a music video shoot at a gas station near Mills College.

Wagstaffe said the Half Moon Bay mass shooting was the largest in San Mateo County's history.

The county coroner's office on Wednesday morning identified six of the seven victims in Monday's horrific mass shooting at two Half Moon Bay farms.

The victims were identified as:

50-year-old Moss Beach resident Marciano Martinez Jimenez



73-year-old San Francisco resident Zhishen Liu



74-year-old San Francisco resident Aixiang Zhang



64-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Jingzhi Lu



66-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Qizhong Cheng



43-year-old Yetao Bing (residence unknown)



Authorities said the seventh victim has been tentatively identified, but their name is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

The Mexican Consulate in San Francisco on Wednesday confirmed two of the deceased victims are Mexican nationals, as well as the only surviving victim of the attack.

Authorities believe Zhao acted alone Monday when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay, shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. He then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people, said Eamonn Allen, a sheriff's spokesperson.



The charges include additional allegations that could result in the death penalty or life in prison without parole, though Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a moratorium on executions. Among those allegations are that Zhao used a gun, caused great bodily injury, killed multiple people, and had a prior felony conviction. No additional details were provided on the prior felony.

Officials have said some of the people killed were migrant workers.

Servando Martinez Jimenez said his brother Marciano Martinez Jimenez was a delivery person and manager at one of the farms. He never mentioned Zhao or said anything about problems with other workers.

"He was a good person. He was polite and friendly with everyone. He never had any problems with anyone. I don't understand why all this happened," Martinez Jimenez said in Spanish.

Marciano Martinez Jimenez had lived in the United States for 28 years after arriving from the Mexican state of Oaxaca. Servando Martinez Jimenez said he is working with the Mexican consulate to get his brother's body home.

It would not have been Zhao's first fit of workplace rage, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. In 2013 Zhao was accused of threatening to split a coworker's head open with a knife and separately tried to suffocate the man with a pillow, the Chronicle reported, based on court documents.

The two were roommates and worked at a restaurant, and the man, identified as Jingjiu Wang, filed a temporary restraining order against Zhao that was granted but is no longer in effect. Wang could not be immediately reached, the Chronicle reported.

Meanwhile, a makeshift memorial of flowers and candles grew in Half Moon Bay Wednesday morning as chilling new details emerged surrounding the killing of the seven farmworkers fatally shot by a fellow employee.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Congresswoman Anna Eshoo joined Gov. Gavin Newsom and revealed some stunning details of the shooting.

"They were killed with purpose, with intent, execution style," Eshoo told reporters. "This community, California and the country is reeling from it."

Federico Nunez, whose ex-wife, Juana, works at Concord Farms, told KPIX she was able to escape the shooting unharmed.

Through an interpreter, Nunez said Juana was approached by a man she recognized as a former fellow employee as the workers were wrapping up their day.

He left and came back minutes later with a gun, killing her fellow workers. She told Nunez she believed she was left unharmed because she never had any issues with the man.

At a news conference Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said that the only known connection between the alleged shooter and his victims is that "they may have been coworkers."

"All the evidence we have points to this being workplace violence," Corpus told reporters. "The Mountain Mushroom Farm, the first location, was where the suspect was employed."

Chopper over a scene of a shooting in Half Moon Bay, January 23, 2023. CBS

"We remain shocked and grief-stricken over the senseless loss of four of our friends and long-time employees, and we pray for the team member that remains in critical condition," said California Terra Garden in a statement.

Dave Oates, a spokesman for California Terra Garden, confirmed to KPIX late Tuesday that Zhao once lived at the Mountain Mushroom Farm site for seven years and that California Terra Garden took over operations in March 2022.

Oates said there were three mobile homes and six trailers for employees on the premises. Many of the people who worked in the mushroom farms lived on site with their families in trailers and some of the children reportedly witnessed the violence. Those families have been temporarily relocated to area motels joining other farmworker families displaced by recent floods in the area.

Corpus said the coroner's office was facing the difficult challenge of notifying the families of the seven workers who were killed because many were migrants.

The incident began on Monday with San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies being dispatched at 2:22 p.m. to the Mountain Mushroom Farm on San Mateo Road near Highway 1 in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of a shooting with multiple victims.

Upon arrival, deputies located four victims deceased with gunshot wounds. A fifth victim, also suffering from gunshot wounds, was transported to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies then raced to the second shooting scene -- this one at another mushroom farm located at 2125 Cabrillo Highway S./Highway 1. Three other deceased victims were found there a short time later, the sheriff's office said.

During the police response to the shooting, the sheriff's office said a media staging would be located at a substation at 537 Kelly Ave. At around 4:40 p.m., a man wearing a white baseball-style cap was seen being led away from the substation in handcuffs.

A suspect is taken into custody following shootings in Half Moon Bay, California, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. CBS

According to the sheriff's office, Zhao drove himself to the substation located between the two businesses and surrendered to deputies. The weapon -- a semiautomated handgun -- used in the shootings was found in Zhao's vehicle.

"It was a legally purchased firearm and owned," San Mateo Sheriff's Capt. Eamonn Allen told reporters.

A family reunification center has been set up at the IDES Hall at 735 Main St. in Half Moon Bay. The hall is also providing shelter to those families who live in residences that are too close to the crime scenes to allow them to return home.

"This kind of shooting is horrific," Corpus said at a press conference Monday evening. "It's a tragedy we hear about far too often, but today it's hit home here in San Mateo County.