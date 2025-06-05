Haggie Fire in Wilton area threatens multiple homes, evacuation advisory issued

WILTON – A fire burning in the Wilton area is threatening multiple homes, forcing an evacuation advisory for several residents late Thursday morning, firefighters said.

The Haggie Fire is burning in the area of Haggie Lane and Collings Road. It broke out around 10:45 a.m.

The fire is threatening several structures, forcing an evacuation advisory for people living along Haggie Road. Firefighters said residents should be prepared to evacuate and follow the instructions given by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Fire crews said the fire has burned about one acre in light, flashy fuels and is spreading at a moderate rate.

"Residences and outbuildings are impacted," the Consumnes Fire Department said.

Consumnes Fire, Sacramento Metro and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office are all working the fire.

People are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.