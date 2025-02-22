Families settle into new Oak Park homes thanks to partnership with Habitat for Humanity

Families move into new Oak Park homes through Habitat for Humanity partnership

OAK PARK – Seven families are settling into their new homes in Oak Park after months of hard work thanks to a unique partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

"Every day we have somewhere to go home that feels good," said Phuong Ngo, a first-time homeowner.

Saturday's event celebrates a 10-home revitalization project in Oak Park aiming to help families get ahead by achieving their dream of homeownership.

"One of the things we heard today, were kids saying they never had a backyard. Well, now they have somewhere to go outside and play," said LaShelle Dozier with the Sacramento Housing Redevelopment Agency.

These families didn't just move in, they put in over 500 hours of work helping build the homes they now own.

In partnership with Habitat for Humanity, they're starting off with a 30-year zero-percent interest mortgage with the goal of stability and new opportunities.

"First-time homeownership is key to building financial stability and racial equity and it's very rewarding to be able to celebrate the hard work that they have contributed today," said Kimberly Coley with Habitat for Humanity, Sacramento.

This is just one of several projects Habitat for Humanity is working on. Saturday's ceremony celebrated their 200th home provided to a family in need with more on the way.

"It represents 200 families that now have stable foundations who can build generational equity that can provide a safe stable place for their families to call home," Coley said.

Along with Oak Park, Habitat for Humanity is also working on projects in Citrus Heights and Folsom.

For these homeowners, it's more than just a house, it's the start of a new chapter.