Man holding AR-style rifle outside Yuba City smoke shop being sought

A man who appears to be wielding an AR-style rifle outside a Yuba City business was being sought by authorities.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post Tuesday that the white male adult was seen at a business on Butte House Road in the northeast portion of the city.

A man holds an AR-style rifle outside a smoke shop on Butte House Road in Yuba City, Oct. 25, 2025. Sutter County Sheriff's Office

The surveillance images provided by the Sheriff's Office appear to show the man outside a smoke shop on Butte House Road between Tierra Buena Road and Harter Parkway.

The Sheriff's Office said the man was carrying an AR-style rifle with an extended magazine, and was wearing a blue and tan long-sleeve plaid flannel shirt, blue jeans, and brown work boots.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the surveillance images or has any information about his identity was asked to contact the Sheriff's Office investigations unit at (530) 822-2210.