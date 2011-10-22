Guide to the Best Haunted Houses & Scary Sights

By Juliet Farmer



The Hysterical Halloween Walk of the Dead

Sacramento, CA

(916) 441-2527

Hours: Oct 1-31 Fri & Sat nights at 7:30 p.m.

http://hystericalwalks.com/Halloween/Halloween.html



Stand Up Comedy Productions Hysterical Walks & Rides has their annual Hysterical Halloween Walk of the Dead, which is a great way to explore the spooky side of Old Sacramento in the comfort of a crowd. This one-hour walking tour explores parts of Old Sacramento that are sure to surprise, as well as maybe unearth a ghost or two. Reservations are required and tickets are $20 per person. All walking tours start at the Pony Express statue on the corner of J and 2nd streets in Old Sacramento.CBS Sacramento Insider tip: This is a family friendly event, but as it does require walking in Old Sacramento, wear comfortable shoes and ensure everyone in your group can walk on cobblestone.

https://assets1.cbsnewsstatic.com/i/cbslocal/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909776/2011/10/106567452.jpgMaines Mansion



25th St. & I St.

Sacramento, CA

Hours: Wednesday – Sunday Oct 21st – 31st

www.myramaines.com



Six years ago, Maines Mansion in Midtown opened its doors to passersby, providing an interactive Halloween experience unlike any other. Asking for nothing but donations to Sacramento's own Sunburst Projects, a group of relatives and mass of volunteers gather together every Halloween season to scare Sacramento residents in style. Each year, the show is different, with various characters, plots and time periods represented. What remains the same, besides the grand location in a large Victorian home, is Myra Maines, who, although "dead," joins in the show. The Manse opens at dusk (about 6:30 p.m.) and scares people until the line diminishes (about 10 p.m. midweek, and about 11 p.m. – midnight weekends). Each performance lasts about 30 minutes, with shows starting every 10 to 15 minutes to keep the line moving.

Insider tip: While the show creates a sense of tension, the frights are not gruesome and kids are

welcome.

Parental Discretion Required



Haunted Hagan Screampark

2197 Chase Drive

Rancho Cordova, CA

Hours: Oct 21 - 22, 28 – 29, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Oct 7 - 8, 14 - 16, 23, 26 - 27, 30 – 31, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

www.hauntedhagan.com



Start your tour of Haunted Hagan Screampark with a steam engine train ride into haunted woods. Stop in the Deadlands, where outlaw zombies are known to roam. Then, check out ScaryU Haunted House's Hangtown SideShow, where Bobby "Buttons" just might make you scared of teddy bears. Next, hit the Heartstoppers Haunted House, which is featured in the documentary The Haunting Truth. Don't forget the Scarecrow's Maize, where finding the way out just might be a matter of life or death. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for kids under 12. All tickets include one entry into each haunted house and one train ride.

Not for the faint of heart



Fright Planet

Paradise Island, Cal Exp

16oo Exposition Boulevard

Sacramento, CA

(866) 666-1313

Hours: Oct 7-8, Oct 14-16, Oct 19-20, Oct 22-23, Oct 26-31, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. (weekdays), 11 p.m.

(weekends), midnight Halloween

www.frightplanet.com

Fright Planet is billed as the biggest haunted house in Sacramento, and for good reason. They show up year after year with a huge, multi-section haunted house full of fright. Last year's showing included Hellrazor Saloon, Death Row, Undertaker's Revenge, Nightmare Visions in 3D, Scream Max Theater 3D, and The Mystery Shack. Tickets are $16.95 during the week and $19.99 on the weekends.

CBS Sacramento Insider tip: This is by far the scariest haunted house in town, so be prepared.

And leave the kiddies at home!

