Guard, inmate crew rescue woman who was stabbed on Vacaville trail

Guard, inmate crew rescue woman who was stabbed on Vacaville trail
VACAVILLE — Authorities are crediting a guard and clean-up crew of inmates with saving the life of a woman who was stabbed along a Vacaville trail.

Vacaville police say, late in the morning on Oct. 4, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation guard and clean-up crew were working along the Alamo Creek bike trail when they saw the woman being stabbed.

The inmate crew was able to detain the suspect on the trail and life-saving measures were started on the woman by first responders.

Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear, but Vacaville police are crediting the crew with saving the woman.

"We are incredibly thankful for the [CDCR] employee and inmates whose bravery undoubtedly saved the victims life," police said in a release.

The name of the suspect has not been released. He has been booked into Solano County Jail on numerous charges, including attempted homicide.

Police say the woman who was stabbed is now in stable condition. 

First published on October 6, 2022 / 9:29 AM

