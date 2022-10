Vacaville woman attacked on bike trail saved by inmate officer and crew A scenic walk on a Vacaville bike trail became a life-and-death battle after, police say, an assailant stabbed a 33-year-old woman walking her dog. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) officer and cleanup crew witnessed the violence and stepped in, taking down the suspect, 18-year-old Damarco Ross Parker.