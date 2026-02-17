Tree falls through bedroom in Grass Valley during California storm

A tree fell onto a Nevada County home during Tuesday morning's snowstorm, leaving one woman stunned as she returned from work to find her bedroom destroyed.

Sandra Montano works in the kitchen of Nevada Union High School. Several schools in Nevada County let out early Tuesday due to the weather.

"It started coming down around here around 8 or 9 pretty bad, so I was surprised we were still here," Montano said.

Once the schools got word of early release, she got to work on making her car safe enough to drive home after learning a tree tumbled through her house during the morning storm. We followed her home as she went to assess the damage.

"Oh my god. I can't believe it. It's horrible," she said upon seeing the damage.

Luckily, no one was inside the room — and that's because Montano said it was her bedroom. Montano said she's trying to stay positive, but she and her husband had to cancel their planned trip to San Diego to deal with the downed tree.

"We'll be sleeping in the living room tonight," she said.

Montano said the recent snowy weather is making things difficult both at home and at her job.

"We saw it dumping, and we of course had to get lunch together and the electricity went out, so it's always a challenge," she said.

While rain has been drenching California's Central Valley, snow has been pummeling the Sierra Nevada and Foothills into Tuesday, with more expected this week. The snow line dropped significantly since Monday, allowing for fresh snow to cover some of the lower foothills communities like Grass Valley.