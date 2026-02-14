Cold weather system to bring snow to Northern California foothills, widespread rain to valley

The coldest system of the season is expected to bring blizzard-like conditions and heavy rain to Northern California.

The Sacramento Valley could see 2-3 inches of rain, whereas areas in the foothills could get up to four inches of rain by Wednesday. The event is expected to arrive Sunday morning, with most of Northern California seeing its impacts by Sunday night and continuing until Wednesday.

By Monday morning, the storm will be widespread with thunderstorms possible.

With the rain comes southerly winds, which can produce gusts up to 50 mph. A wind adivsory goes into effect Monday morning until Wednesday night.

The big story of this storm is its impact to the mountains, as heavy snow is expected and snow levels could drop to 1,500 feet in the Sierra foothills. A winter storm watch was issued Sunday night until Wednesday night for the foothills and mountains.

By Wednesday, Donner Pass could get up to 7 feet of snow, Blue Canyon could get 3-6 feet, and Colfax could even see an inch to 3 inches of snow. A thunderwno storm is also possible at higher elevations.

Paired with the strong winds, the mountain and some foothills areas could experience low visibilities, with travel expected to be delayed, roads impassible and chain controls.

The storm has officials reminding people to never drive thruogh flooded roadways. They say 12 inches of moving water can sweep away a vehicle.