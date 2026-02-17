Watch CBS News
Sierra freeways see closures amid white-out conditions at the summit

Both Interstate 80 and Highway 50 in Northern California's high country are seeing closures on Tuesday as extreme weather blankets the region.

Caltrans says, as of 10 a.m., I-80 is closed from Colfax to the Nevada state line. Chain controls are also in effect from near Gold Run to the Nevada state line.

Along Highway 50, the closure is in effect from Pointview Drive in Placerville to Meyers. Chain controls are also in effect from nine miles east of Placerville to Meyers.

Near-whiteout conditions are buffeting Sierra mountain passes.

It's unclear how long the closures will be in place. 

Wet weather is expected to continue through Tuesday into Wednesday, with some lower elevation areas down to the foothills also expecting some snow. 

