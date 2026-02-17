Sierra freeways see closures amid white-out conditions at the summit

Both Interstate 80 and Highway 50 in Northern California's high country are seeing closures on Tuesday as extreme weather blankets the region.

Caltrans says, as of 10 a.m., I-80 is closed from Colfax to the Nevada state line. Chain controls are also in effect from near Gold Run to the Nevada state line.

Along Highway 50, the closure is in effect from Pointview Drive in Placerville to Meyers. Chain controls are also in effect from nine miles east of Placerville to Meyers.

BLIZZARD conditions at Donner Pass with gusts up to 40 mph, visibility down to 0.16 miles and heavy snow.



This is the CalTrans camera at the summit right now showing I-80.



CHP reporting I-80 now CLOSED both directions from Applegate to Nevada State Line. pic.twitter.com/lnK5gcNYUY — Nic Merianos (@NickMerianos) February 17, 2026

Near-whiteout conditions are buffeting Sierra mountain passes.

It's unclear how long the closures will be in place.

It’s now a complete mess on Highway 50, which has been shut down.



A lot of drivers are trying to leave Sierra-at-Tahoe, where lifts are currently on hold. #cawx @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/mB3zj0Z4lq — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) February 17, 2026

Wet weather is expected to continue through Tuesday into Wednesday, with some lower elevation areas down to the foothills also expecting some snow.