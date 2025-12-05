Teens arrested in racially-motivated attack in Grass Valley

Three teenagers were arrested following a racially-motivated attack in Grass Valley that sent the victim to a hospital, and a fourth suspect was being sought, police said.

The incident happened on West McKnight Way on Wednesday evening in the McKnight Crossing shopping center parking lot. On Friday, Grass Valley police said in a joint statement with the Nevada County District Attorney's Office that a man who was working at the time was approached by a vehicle with several occupants who, unprovoked, exited the vehicle, hurled racist slurs, and physically attacked him.

The man was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police said statements from the victim and witnesses led to the arrest of two white male adults and a white male juvenile. The adults were identified as 18-year-old Chasen Ryder McIntire and 19-year-old Alexander Logan Schmidt, both of Grass Valley. The identity of the third suspect was withheld because he is a minor, police said.

Police also said investigators have identified a fourth white male adult suspect, and detectives were working to track and arrest him.

McIntire, Schmidt, and the other teen suspect face charges of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, along with a special allegation of causing great bodily injury, conspiracy, and violence against another based on a protected characteristic. McIntire also faces an additional charge of brandishing for allegedly drawing an edged weapon during the incident.

"An assault on any member of our community is unacceptable. But when violence is fueled by hatred - when individuals are targeted because of the color of their skin - it strikes at something far deeper than the injuries suffered in a single incident," said Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson in a prepared statement. "The evidence in this case shows that the defendants did not simply attack a man; they targeted him after hurling racial slurs, acting on prejudice rather than any provocation or dispute. That kind of conduct is abhorrent, it is unlawful, and it will be met with the full force of the law."

Police said McIntire has a history of violence in the community. He was last arrested on Oct. 31 on felony charges after allegedly hitting a victim on the head with a metal container, causing significant injury. At his arraignment on Nov. 3, the court granted him pre-trial release over the DA's objection and ordered the Probation Department to supervise him, according to the statement.

Both McIntire and Schmidt remain in custody at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.