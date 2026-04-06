Ongoing tree removal for Highway 49 expansion in Grass Valley draw some concern

In February, California's Department of Transportation (Caltrans) started chopping hundreds of trees to expand Highway 49 in Grass Valley from the McKnight Way interchange to Allison Ranch Road.

The $125 million project was made possible through federal, state and local funding.

Crews are expanding the highway to have two lanes going in both northbound and southbound directions. It'll include sound walls for nearby neighborhoods, truck lanes and turnout pockets to keep traffic flowing.

Drivers have been met with the sight of freshly cut tree stumps on both sides of the road. Caltrans says crews are clearing out 27 acres for a safety improvement project, but not all the neighbors are on board.

"I was not expecting that, and it felt like part of me was being cut down," said Claudia Jones, who lives in Grass Valley.

Many Nevada County residents said they are saddened over the loss of the trees.

"Well, that is part of the beauty of living here. Part of our culture is nature. The river, the trees," said Jones.

Jeremy Linder, a Caltrans spokesperson, emphasized the importance of the project.

"I know that for Nevada County, the aesthetics of tree removal is a big deal. This project is one of those that we need the room," he said.

Caltrans and the Nevada County Transportation Commission are collaborating on the project.

"When everything is said and done, it's not like we're going to have these really big areas that are completely barren. There's still going to be trees along the highway, that natural beauty," said Linder. "You're now going to have all the added safety benefits of all of this work as well."

Caltrans says the project is expected to be done at the end of 2028.