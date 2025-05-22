Watch CBS News
Local News

2 outbuildings burn in grass fire along Silver Eagle Road in north Sacramento

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos,
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

2 outbuildings destroyed in grass fire off Silver Eagle Road in Sacramento
2 outbuildings destroyed in grass fire off Silver Eagle Road in Sacramento 00:29

SACRAMENTO — Two outbuildings burned in a fire that threatened homes in the north Sacramento area late Thursday afternoon.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire was burning along Silver Eagle Road, just southwest of Norwood Avenue and Interstate 80. The initial call came in around 4:15 p.m.

The department said that there are many obstacles in the way of fighting the fire, which jumped "from one street to another." This forced crews to be placed on different streets to protect the surrounding community.

The flames did get close to some homes and a church, but those were saved. In total, the fire burned 20 acres and the two outbuildings, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported and no homes were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.