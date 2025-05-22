2 outbuildings burn in grass fire along Silver Eagle Road in north Sacramento

2 outbuildings destroyed in grass fire off Silver Eagle Road in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Two outbuildings burned in a fire that threatened homes in the north Sacramento area late Thursday afternoon.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire was burning along Silver Eagle Road, just southwest of Norwood Avenue and Interstate 80. The initial call came in around 4:15 p.m.

The department said that there are many obstacles in the way of fighting the fire, which jumped "from one street to another." This forced crews to be placed on different streets to protect the surrounding community.

The flames did get close to some homes and a church, but those were saved. In total, the fire burned 20 acres and the two outbuildings, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported and no homes were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.