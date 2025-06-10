Grass fire shuts down eastbound Highway 50 in Placerville

PLACERVILLE — Eastbound Highway 50 in Placerville has been shut down late Tuesday afternoon due to a grass fire.

California Highway Patrol's Placerville division said the highway closure shouldn't be lifted soon, as firefighters were making great progress on what is being called the Point Fire.

The closure was at Schnell School Road. Westbound Highway 50 was not impacted.

The Point Fire originated as multiple small brush fires along the side of the highway.

