Watch CBS News
Local News

Grass fire shuts down eastbound Highway 50 in Placerville

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Grass fire closes part of Highway 50 in Placerville
Grass fire closes part of Highway 50 in Placerville 00:14

PLACERVILLE — Eastbound Highway 50 in Placerville has been shut down late Tuesday afternoon due to a grass fire.

California Highway Patrol's Placerville division said the highway closure shouldn't be lifted soon, as firefighters were making great progress on what is being called the Point Fire.

The closure was at Schnell School Road. Westbound Highway 50 was not impacted.

The Point Fire originated as multiple small brush fires along the side of the highway.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.