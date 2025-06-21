Watch CBS News
Business

Fire on River Plaza Drive in Sacramento knocks out power to nearby businesses

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A grass fire in Sacramento knocked out power to several businesses on Saturday, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

There was a 1-acre grass fire near River Plaza Drive, the fire department said. Vice Mayor Karina Talamantes said the Fire Department stated that the grass fire was near a power pole, and it caused damage to the power lines.

Per our Sacramento Fire Department: There was a one acre grass fire that damaged power lines causing an outage to...

Posted by Vice Mayor Karina Talamantes on Saturday, June 21, 2025

Power may not be restored until about 8 p.m., Talamantes said.

Some of the affected businesses include Chevy's, Crawdads and other nearby businesses. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.