Fire on River Plaza Drive in Sacramento knocks out power to nearby businesses
A grass fire in Sacramento knocked out power to several businesses on Saturday, the Sacramento Fire Department said.
There was a 1-acre grass fire near River Plaza Drive, the fire department said. Vice Mayor Karina Talamantes said the Fire Department stated that the grass fire was near a power pole, and it caused damage to the power lines.
Power may not be restored until about 8 p.m., Talamantes said.
Some of the affected businesses include Chevy's, Crawdads and other nearby businesses.