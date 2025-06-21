Fire on River Plaza Drive in Sacramento knocks out power to nearby businesses

A grass fire in Sacramento knocked out power to several businesses on Saturday, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

There was a 1-acre grass fire near River Plaza Drive, the fire department said. Vice Mayor Karina Talamantes said the Fire Department stated that the grass fire was near a power pole, and it caused damage to the power lines.

Per our Sacramento Fire Department: There was a one acre grass fire that damaged power lines causing an outage to... Posted by Vice Mayor Karina Talamantes on Saturday, June 21, 2025

Power may not be restored until about 8 p.m., Talamantes said.

Some of the affected businesses include Chevy's, Crawdads and other nearby businesses.