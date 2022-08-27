Granite Bay 15-year-old backs car into mom, possibly breaks her leg

GRANITE BAY — A 15-year-old child got in the driver's seat of a car and backed it into their mom, possibly breaking her leg.

According to a CHP — Auburn representative, the child got behind the wheel as the mother was putting items into the car.

At some point, the child back the car up, and the mom was close enough for the vehicle to hit her.

CHP says the incident happened in the area of Cavitt Stallman Road and Douglas Boulevard.

The mother was transported to the hospital by CHP, but no information on her condition has been released.