Fairfield High relocates its graduation ceremonies after deadly shooting

Fairfield High School is relocating its graduation ceremonies on Friday after a shooting left one person dead and three others injured on Wednesday night.

In a statement sent out to parents Thursday morning, the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District said Fairfield High's graduation will now take place on Friday at Armijo High School stadium, located about two miles away.

The graduation will still begin at 6 p.m., but due to the stadium's capacity, students will be limited to six tickets. Tickets are available for pickup on Thursday until 4 p.m. at the Fairfield High front office.

The relocation comes after a shooting in the parking lot at Sem Yeto High School's graduation ceremony Wednesday night, which was held at Fairfield High.

Police said an 18-year-old died at the scene. Three others — ages 11, 20 and 25 — were hospitalized.

A suspect has not been arrested and police have not released a suspect description.

"As our community woke up this morning, many of us are still processing the events that unfolded following the Sem Yeto High School graduation ceremony yesterday evening," the school district said in a statement to parents. "What should have been a joyful celebration of our graduates was overshadowed by an act of violence that has left students, families, staff, and community members feeling shaken and heartbroken."

The Vacaville Police Department, Solano County Sheriff's Office, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the crime scene on Wednesday night.