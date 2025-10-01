Trump administration cancels $8 billion for climate projects in latest shutdown cuts

Washington — The Trump administration announced Wednesday that it would be canceling $8 billion in climate-related projects in 16 states, the latest funding cut by the administration after the federal government plunged into a shutdown overnight.

Russ Vought, head of the Office of Management and Budget, announced the cancellations on social media and said additional details would be provided by the Department of Energy. All of the states affected by the cuts voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, and all are represented by Democrats in the Senate.

"Nearly $8 billion in Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left's climate agenda is being cancelled," Vought wrote on X.

The projects impacted are in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington, according to Vought. Fourteen of the states are led by Democratic governors. New Hampshire and Vermont are led by Republicans.

The announcement on the climate-related projects comes on the heels of the administration's move to pause roughly $18 billion in infrastructure projects in New York City. Vought said the initiatives — specifically for the Hudson Tunnel and Second Avenue Subway — were put on hold "to ensure funding is not flowing based on unconstitutional DEI principles," a reference to diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

The Department of Transportation said it issued letters informing New York officials that the projects were under administrative review "to determine whether any unconstitutional practices are occurring," and said that examination "will take more time" because of the shutdown.

"Without a budget, the Department has been forced to furlough the civil rights staff responsible for conducting this review," the Transportation Department said in a statement.

New York is home to the two top Democrats in Congress: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.