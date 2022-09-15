Gov. Newsom's campaign launches billboards promoting California's new abortion website in 7 GOP-led states
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom is continuing to raise his profile in other states, this time with a series of billboard ads highlighting California's new website that aims to help people seeking an abortion.
The series of ads – which Newsom's campaign announced on Thursday – will be running in several Republican-led states: Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Oklahoma.
All the ads feature pro-abortion messaging, like "Need an abortion? California is ready to help," and point people to California's abortion.ca.gov website.
Newsom stressed in a statement that California is open to any woman seeking an abortion.
"Come to California. We will defend your constitutional right to make decisions about your own health," Newsom stated.
Newsom also spent Thursday morning tweeting the billboards at the GOP governors.
The billboards come after Newsom ran a cable TV ad in Florida during the summer attacking the state's Republican leaders.
