Gov. Newsom deploys 120 more CHP officers to Oakland to fight violent crime

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 2-6-24 PIX Now Afternoon Edition 2-6-24 10:17

In an effort to combat crime in Oakland and the East Bay, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced an additional deployment of 120 California Highway Patrol officers for a targeted law enforcement surge.

According to the press release issued by the governor's office, the increased temporary deployment of the additional CHP officers will include specialized units "and advanced investigative technology to crack down on crime and improve public safety." The officers will be working in partnership with local law enforcement including the Oakland Police Department and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office in "a targeted crackdown on criminal activity, including vehicle theft, retail theft, and violent crime."

This deployment is not the first time Newsom has used the California Highway Patrol to increase law enforcement presence in the Bay Area. CHP were already deployed to Oakland back in August of last year in an effort to combat a string of high-profile carjackings and other armed robberies. He also deployed CHP and National Guard personnel in San Francisco to fight the fentanyl trafficking crisis in October.

"As crime rates across California decrease — including right across the Bay in San Francisco — Oakland is seeing the opposite trend. What's happening in this beautiful city and surrounding area is alarming and unacceptable," Newsom was quoted as saying in the release. "I'm sending the California Highway Patrol to assist local efforts to restore a sense of safety that the hardworking people of Oakland and the East Bay demand and deserve."

The operation will utilize a "multi-pronged approach" with the aim of deterring ongoing problem crimes including carjackings and auto theft, cargo theft, retail crime and violent crime. In addition to employing high-visibility traffic enforcement, CHP will use license plate reader technology and specialized units such as K9 units and air support.

The release said the enhanced law enforcement presence will represent a nearly 900% increase in CHP personnel in Oakland and within Alameda County.

Oakland has faced some challenges in the past year as far as getting assistance fighting crime from state officials. Last fall, while a number of Bay Area law enforcement agencies qualified to receive millions of dollars in funding to help fight organized retail theft, Oakland was disqualified from the application process because they submitted their proposal too late.

Oakland has seen an alarming spike in businesses shutting down that have cited increased crime and safety concerns as the main reason for closing locations in the city. Among the more high-profile closures in the troubled Hegenberger corridor were the recent shuttering of the only Denny's restaurant in Oakland and the planned March closing of the In-N-Out Burger location in the same area.

The Oakland Police Department also suffered a blow with the shooting death of Officer Tuan Le in late December during a break-in at a marijuana dispensary near Jack London Square. The department has been without a chief for nearly a year after Mayor Sheng Thao dismissed police chief LeRonne Armstrong last February.