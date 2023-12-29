Police officer shot dead in Oakland; stretch of Embarcadero closed for investigation

An Oakland police officer died after being shot Friday morning in the area of Interstate Highway 880 and Embarcadero, according to the department.

Oakland Police said in a social media post just before 11 a.m., "It is with a heavy heart that we come together to share the devastating news of the passing of our colleague and friend, who was killed in the line of duty today in the 400 block of Embarcadero."

At a press conference, Interim Police Chief Darren Allison said uniformed and plainclothes officers conducting burglary suppression were dispatched to the 400 block of Embarcadero just before 1 a.m. on reports of a burglary in progress. They found evidence of a burglary at a business but no suspects were found at the scene, Allison said.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., dispatchers received a second report of a burglary at the same location and as officers arrived, they saw multiple individuals leaving the business. Allison said as the individuals fled, one individual began shooting multiple times toward officers, hitting a plainclothed officer driving a vehicle.

The officer was taken to Highland Hospital where he died of his injuries at 8:44 a.m. despite efforts by medical personnel, Allison said.

"The dangers and demands of this profession are real and come with significant sacrifice," said Allison. "Sadly today, one of our officers paid the ultimate sacrifice."

Allison said the officer has been a member of the department for four years, and that the department would not be identifying the officer until his all his family members were notified.

Following the incident Friday morning, there was a large gathering of police officers as well as Mayor Sheng Thao holding vigil at Highland Hospital.

Members of the Oakland Police Department salute as the body of an officer killed in the line of duty is led out of Highland Hospital in Oakland, Dec. 29, 2023. KPIX

"This morning, one of our brave and dedicated Oakland police officers has died in the line of duty," said Thao at the press conference. "I am truly devastated by this news and I know that all of Oakland feels the impact of this loss."

Earlier Friday morning, a white Toyota Tacoma truck with bullet holes and windows shattered was seen crashed into the back of a parked vehicle. Shell casings were seen near the southbound Highway 880 entrance near 9th St. and Embarcadero.

The San Francisco Police Officers Association posted a message on social media just after 9 a.m., saying, "Our prayers are with the Oakland PD officer shot this morning while doing their job and all the officers at @oaklandpoliceca and OPOA. We stand with you."

Embarcadero was closed in both directions between 5th Ave. and 16th Ave. The Embarcadero off-ramp from northbound 880 and the 16th St. off-ramp from southbound 880 were both closed as well.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.