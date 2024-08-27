Gov. Gavin Newsom touts progress in San Quentin State Prison's transformation

Gov. Newsom tells San Quentin inmates the prison will be transformed Gov. Newsom tells San Quentin inmates the prison will be transformed 03:49

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced the progress in transforming San Quentin State Prison into new education and rehabilitation facility has reached a significant milestone.

Newsom first went public with his plan to turn San Quentin into a rehabilitation and re-entry facility last March.

Built in 1852, the facility is the oldest prison in California and at one point held the largest active death row in the United States. The last execution at San Quentin was in 2006; Newsom ordered a moratorium on California executions in 2019.

The press release from Newsom's office said the historic effort at San Quentin "will serve as a nationwide evidence-backed model to advance a more effective justice system that builds safer communities."

"California is transforming San Quentin - our state's most notorious prison - into the nation's most innovative rehabilitation facility focused on building a brighter and safer future," Newsom was quoted as saying in the release. "We are literally tearing down walls to reimagine our prison system, incentivize true rehabilitation, and end cycles of violence and crime. Brick by brick, we're building a new future that will make all of us safer."

The announcement provided an update on the work being done at the facility. Demolition was recently completed on Building 38, which previously housed the prison's previous furniture factory. This fall, crews will commence the construction of the new educational and vocational center in the same space.

Initial demolition of the interior South Wall at San Quentin State Prison. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

This week also saw the start of work to demolish an interior wall -- known as the South Wall -- to increase access to the new facility.

"Removing this internal wall, which has separated portions of the facility since 1856, will open up the new complex to the existing institution and create a campus-like feel," the statement said.

It also noted that the removal of the interior wall had no impact on the facility's security.

"The establishment of this new rehabilitative center marks a pivotal step toward fostering genuine transformation in our correctional system," California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Secretary Jeff Macomber said in the announcement. "We are not just rebuilding walls but constructing pathways to restoration and rehabilitation for those in our care."

The San Quentin Transformation Advisory Council presented its final report with various recommendations to reimagine San Quentin in January of this year. The full report is available online.