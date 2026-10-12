Sacramento's GoldenSky festival sets 2027 return dates after 2-year hiatus

Sacramento's GoldenSky country music festival will return to Discovery Park on Oct. 9-10, 2027, after a two-year hiatus.

Organizers announced the dates Monday, with the lineup set to be revealed Thursday and ticket sales beginning Friday.

GoldenSky was last held in 2024, when it expanded from two days to three and drew about 75,000 people. Organizers skipped both 2025 and 2026, citing competition in the festival market and challenges booking country artists.

Next year's festival will return to a two-day format. Its comeback is part of a three-year commitment to hold GoldenSky at Discovery Park in 2027, 2028 and 2029.

The festival debuted in 2022 with Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt as headliners. Eric Church, Jon Pardi, Maren Morris and Parker McCollum topped the 2023 lineup, followed by Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan in 2024.

Often seen as Sacramento's country counterpart to Aftershock, the festival is also produced by Danny Wimmer Presents and held at Discovery Park. Aftershock, however, is the much larger of the two events.

The festival's return was first announced in June during Visit Sacramento's State of Tourism address. Tourism officials said GoldenSky, Aftershock and the California International Marathon are expected to generate about $70 million in combined economic impact in 2027.