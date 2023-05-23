A's broadcaster Glen Kuiper fired after uttering racial slur

A's broadcaster Glen Kuiper suspended after uttering racial slur A's broadcaster Glen Kuiper suspended after uttering racial slur 01:19

OAKLAND -- Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper was let go by NBC Sports California after using a racial slur during a telecast while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Kuiper was suspended by the network earlier this month following his slur that aired during a pregame segment of an A's game against the Kansas City Royals on May 5. Kuiper talked about a trip to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden but seemingly mispronounced the word "negro," making it sound instead like a slur.

MESA, AZ - MARCH 8: Broadcaster Glen Kuiper Jr. of the Oakland Athletics works from the pressbox during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Hohokam Stadium on March 8, 2015 in Mesa, Arizona. Michael Zagaris / Getty Images

"Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately," the network said in a statement Monday. "We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years."

A person familiar with the investigation said "the decision was based on a variety of factors, including information uncovered in the internal review." The person spoke on condition of anonymity and didn't divulge specific details because the network had not publicly disclosed the results of the investigation.

Kuiper apologized on the air later in that game without getting into specifics, saying he said something that "didn't come out quite the way I wanted it to." He later issued a statement through the network when he was suspended, saying: "I could not be more sorry and horrified by what I said. I hope you will accept my sincerest apologies."

Kuiper released a new statement Monday night regarding his firing, stating that he is not a racist, and that he is an honest, caring and respectful husband and father who would never utter a disparaging word about anybody.

His statement read in part:

I wish the Oakland A's and NBC Sports would have taken into consideration my 20-year career, my solid reputation, integrity, and character, but in this current environment traits like integrity and character are no longer considered. I will always have a hard time understanding how one mistake in a 20-year broadcasting career is cause for termination, but I know something better is in my future.

Kuiper also said he was grateful for support he's received, including from Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick.

"it's a painful lesson for all of us. It also lets us know again in this crazy world -- particularly this crazy world of social media that we live in now -- a simple mistake can be compounded in such a way," said Kendrick. "And that's the thing that I found to be a little bit disheartening. Again, personally speaking, I did not want to see Glen lose his job over this. It's sad that he will have to pick up the pieces now."

Kendrick said that he felt the suspension was punishment enough and that he felt sorry for Kuiper and his family. He also fully accepts his apology. He said they had a wonderful time together at the museum earlier that day.

"I've gotten a lot of negative attention for the fact that I was willing to forgive," said Kendrick. "I just believe that it was a mistake. It was an insensitive mistake, but a mistake nevertheless. And I do believe that some folks believe that forgiveness is condonement. And no, we don't condone what was said or done, but we do have the capacity to forgive those who make a mistake."

Kendrick also mentioned that this firestorm came right after the museum announced that it would build a brand new museum and headquarters for black baseball and social history. He said hopefully people can learn something from this unfortunate incident.

Kuiper has been calling A's games in the Bay Area for the last 20 years. He is the younger brother of former major leaguer and Giants announcer Duane Kuiper.

Betty Yu contributed to this report.