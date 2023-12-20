Girl, 17, shot days before Christmas in Modesto dies in hospital

MODESTO — A 17-year-old girl who was shot days before Christmas in Modesto died from her injuries in the hospital, police said Friday.

Kashpreet Dosanjh died last week after spending several days hospitalized in critical condition following the December 20 shooting.

Modesto police said officers responded that evening to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Camellia Way and found Dosanjh was shot.

As of Friday, Modesto police said they had no further updates on the shooting. There has not been any information released on a suspect or motive.

Miller Avenue and Yosemite Boulevard near the scene of the shooting were shut down for some time.

However, police said it appeared to be an isolated event.