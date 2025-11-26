Early morning magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes near Gilroy

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 struck southern Santa Clara County early Wednesday morning, followed by at least two other aftershocks. according to officials.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake struck at 6:16 a.m. about 5 miles east of Gilroy. Two other aftershocks took place minutes after the quake, a magnitude 2.7 that struck at 6:18 a.m. and a magnitude 3.6 that struck at 6:20 a.m.

Map of earthquake that struck near Gilroy on Nov. 16, 2025. U.S. Geological Survey

Visitors to the USGS website, mostly in southern Santa Clara County and in San Benito County reported light to moderate shaking. The earthquake was reportedly felt as far north as Marin County and as far south as the Monterey Bay.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.