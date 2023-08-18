Giants skipper Kapler to serve 1-game suspension for returning to dugout after being ejected

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for returning to the dugout following his fourth-inning ejection during Tuesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oracle Park.

Kapler will serve his suspension Thursday night when the Giants are to begin a road series at Atlanta.

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, right, gestures toward home plate umpire Chad Whitson after being ejected by Whitson during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Giants and the Tampa Bay Rays in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Jeff Chiu / AP

The Giants skipper was ejected by plate umpire Chad Whitson for arguing a called strike on a high pitch to the outside corner against Wade Meckler. It was Kapler's second ejection this season and seventh of his career. The Giants won 7-0.

San Francisco (64-57) is 10 1/2 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West and has lost eight of 11 but remains 1 1/2 game up in the race for a National League wildcard berth. They've won just 10 of 26 games since July 18, when they were 1 1/2 games out of first place.