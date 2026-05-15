Kurtz homers for 3rd straight game to help the Athletics beat the Giants 5-2

Nick Kurtz homered for a third straight game, hitting a go-ahead three-run shot in the fifth inning and the Athletics beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Friday night.

Kurtz hit a pitch from Tyler Mahle 417 feet to center field for his eighth homer and a 4-2 lead after singles by Lawrence Butler and Jeff McNeil - around a sacrifice bunt by Darell Hernaiz - put runners on the corners.

Rookie Henry Bolte drove in Shea Langeliers with a two-out single for the final run of the inning and game.

McNeil had a two-out double off Mahle (1-5) to drive in Zack Gelof for a 1-0 lead in the second.

Luis Arraez tied it with his first homer this season, leading off the fourth against Aaron Civale (5-1), who allowed two runs on six hits in five innings.

Harrison Bader hit his third homer - a one-out solo shot to put the Giants up 2-1 in the fifth.

Bader singled off José Suarez to begin the seventh and took third on a one-out double by Arraez. Former Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman struck out on a 3-2 pitch, and Rafael Devers grounded out to Kurtz at first to end the threat.

Joel Kuhnel, Suarez and Luis Medina all followed Civale with a scoreless inning. Hogan Harris pitched the ninth for his third save in four opportunities. Arraez singled with two outs for his fourth hit before Harris retired Chapman on a groundout to end it.

Mahle allowed five runs on 10 hits in five innings.

Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos left with right quad tightness after going 1 for 3.

The A's evened their record at home to 10-10, while San Francisco dropped to 8-15 on the road.

The Athletics take a 78-77 lead in the regular-season rivalry series after San Francisco won five of six last season to pull even.

Giants RHP Trevor McDonald (1-0, 2.92 ERA) was set to start Saturday opposite RHP Luis Severino (2-4, 4.07).