George Clooney, his wife Amal and their twins granted French citizenship

Paris — Call them Monsieur and Madame Clooney.

France's government says George Clooney, his wife Amal and their 8-year-old twins Ella and Alexander have been awarded French citizenship.

The naturalizations of the Kentucky-born star and his family were announced last weekend in the Journal Officiel, where French government decrees are published.

The government notice indicated that human rights lawyer Amal Clooney was naturalized under her maiden name, Amal Alamuddin. It also noted that George Clooney's middle name is Timothy.

George and Amal Clooney hosting their annual fundraiser. "The Albie Awards," in London, on Oct. 3, 2025. Maja Smiejkowska / REUTERS

The couple purchased an estate in France in 2021. In an interview with Esquire in October, Clooney described their "farm in France" as their primary residence — a decision the 64-year-old actor and his 47-year-old wife made with their children in mind.

"I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood," he told the magazine. "I don't want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don't want them being compared to somebody else's famous kids."

Growing up away from the spotlight, in France, "they're not on their iPads, you know?" he said. "They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life."

Representatives for George Clooney didn't respond to The Associated Press' request for comment Monday.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Clooney retained his American citizenship. Amal Clooney was born in Lebanon and raised in the U.K. The twins were born in London.

In early December, George Clooney told French radio network RTL, in English, that "I love the French culture, your language, even if I'm still bad at it after 400 days of courses," according to French news agency AFP.

Clooney owns an estate in Italy's Lake Como region and he and Amal bought a historic manor in England, AFP reports, adding that they also own a New York apartment and a property in Kentucky.

But he told RTL his family's French home "is where we're happiest."