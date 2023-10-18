Hundreds feared dead in Gaza hospital blast as Israeli, Palestinian officials trade accusations

Hundreds killed in explosion at Gaza hospital Hundreds killed in explosion at Gaza hospital 06:13

Health officials in Gaza say hundreds of people were killed in a huge blast Tuesday at a hospital in Gaza City, and Israeli and Palestinian officials traded accusations over who was responsible for the devastating explosion.

Palestinian officials blamed an Israeli airstrike and said at least 500 people were killed in the attack at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.

Israeli officials said they did not target a hospital and that their intelligence review indicated the blast was caused by a rocket launched by the militant group Islamic Jihad towards Israel that fell short.

Injured Palestinians taken to Al-Shifa Hospital following blast at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza on October 17, 2023. Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

Thousands of people were displaced or injured, said the Gaza Health Ministry. Hamas called it "a horrific massacre."

The head of the World Health Organization tweeted: "@WHO strongly condemns the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in north Gaza. Early reports indicate hundreds of deaths and injuries. We call for the immediate protection of civilians and health care, and for the evacuation orders to be reversed."

"Words fail me," U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk said in a statement. "Tonight, hundreds of people were killed – horrifically – in a massive strike at Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, including patients, healthcare workers and families that had been seeking refuge in and around the hospital."

An injured person is taken into a hospital after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, in Gaza City, Oct. 17, 2023. REUTERS TV / REUTERS

"We don't yet know the full scale of this carnage, but what is clear is that the violence and killings must stop at once. All States with influence must do everything in their power to bring an end to this horrendous situation," Türk said. "Those found responsible must be held to account."

Soon after the blast, Israeli officials disputed accusations that Israel had conducted the strike.

"An analysis of the IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al-Ahli Al-Mahdi hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit," Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a video statement.

The Israeli military later posted a video it said showed rockets being launched from inside Gaza, failing to reach Israel, and instead striking the hospital.

RAW FOOTAGE: A rocket aimed at Israel misfired and exploded at 18:59—the same moment a hospital was hit in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Kf5xJazSap — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2023

Neither side's claims have been independently verified.

President Biden said in a statement that he was "outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted."

He said the United States "stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict," and that he has directed his national security team to "continue gathering information about what exactly happened."

Mr. Biden was traveling to Israel for a visit Wednesday, but Arab leaders canceled their planned meeting with him in Jordan. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced he was returning to Ramallah from Amman due to the protests and concerns of violence in the West Bank.

Protests outside Israeli and U.S. embassies and consulates broke out in several countries after the hospital blast.

Protesters demonstrate in front of the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, after an explosion at a hospital in Gaza killed hundreds on Oct. 17, 2023. BK / Getty Images

–Pamela Falk contributed reporting.