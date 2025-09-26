Watch CBS News
Gas leak prompts road closures, shelter-in-place order in Lincoln neighborhood

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Emergency crews responded to a gas leak in a Lincoln neighborhood late Friday afternoon, prompting road closures and safety precautions for nearby residents.

The Lincoln Police Department said the leak occurred on Auburn Ravine Drive, forcing road closures on Auburn Ravine at Auburn Court and on First Street at Fuller Court.

Residents in the immediate area were advised to shelter in place and other community members were urged to avoid the area while repairs were being made.  

Around 3:45 p.m., police said PG&E crews were able to plug the leak, allowing for the road closures and shelter-in-place order to be lifted.

Officials have not yet released details on the cause of the leak.

