Watch CBS News
Local News

Gas leak reported at Beale Air Force Base hotel

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 11/10/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 11/10/22 03:35

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE – Crews dealt with a gas leak at a hotel on the Beale Air Force Base campus on Thursday.

Beale AFB officials say the gas leak was first reported around 9 a.m. at the Gold Country Inn.

The gas leak appears to be coming from underground, officials say. Due to the situation, a 1,000-foot cordon has been set up around the building. Warren Shingle Road was blocked at A St., B St., and C St. intersections.

***UPDATE*** As of 12 p.m. Nov. 10, 2022, the potential gas leak notice has been terminated. Base operations have...

Posted by Beale Air Force Base on Thursday, November 10, 2022

C Street was also blocked off at the 10th Street intersection, while A Street is blocked at 8th Street.

Beale AFB officials announced a little after 12 p.m. that the gas leak notice had been terminated and that operations were now getting back to normal. 

No injuries have been reported.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 12:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.