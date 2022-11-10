Gas leak reported at Beale Air Force Base hotel

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE – Crews dealt with a gas leak at a hotel on the Beale Air Force Base campus on Thursday.

Beale AFB officials say the gas leak was first reported around 9 a.m. at the Gold Country Inn.

The gas leak appears to be coming from underground, officials say. Due to the situation, a 1,000-foot cordon has been set up around the building. Warren Shingle Road was blocked at A St., B St., and C St. intersections.

C Street was also blocked off at the 10th Street intersection, while A Street is blocked at 8th Street.

Beale AFB officials announced a little after 12 p.m. that the gas leak notice had been terminated and that operations were now getting back to normal.

No injuries have been reported.