McKinley Grove giant sequoia trees appear to be OK after Garnet Fire, officials say

Firefighters in Central California have been working to protect a grove of giant sequoia trees from a massive wildfire.

The Garnet Fire has been burning in the Sierra National Forest in eastern Fresno County since it was sparked by lightning on Aug. 24. As of Wednesday, it has grown to 56,795 acres with containment holding at 15 percent.

While the area is sparsely populated, fire crews have focused efforts on protecting a number of cultural sites potentially threatened by the Garnet Fire – in particular, the McKinley Grove of giant sequoias.

The Garnet Fire, as seen on Sept. 7. Josh Leutzinger/USFS

McKinley Grove giant sequoias

Similar to the famed groves in nearby Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, home to some of the world's largest trees, McKinley Grove also houses around 200 towering sequoias.

U.S. Forest Service crews have been installing sprinkler systems around the McKinley Grove sequoias and have been removing brush built up on the base of the trees that could potentially fuel stronger fires.

Notably, scientists say wildfires are an important part of the lifecycle of giant sequoias. Prescribed fires have been used by forest managers to emulate the wildfires that would periodically clear the forest understory. However, large and intense wildfires are still a concern – with a significant percentage of large giant sequoias having been killed in recent wildfires, officials say.

Hoses being laid and sprinkler systems being set up along the McKinley Grove trail. Nina Derksen/USFS

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig said Tuesday he had been told by Cal Fire and U.S. Forest Service representatives that the McKinley Grove area was affected by the Garnet Fire, but only the understory was burned. The famed giant sequoia trees appeared to be OK, Magsig was told.

Crews spraying fire retardant along McKinley Grove Road on Sept. 6. Sam Wu/USFS

Fire crews are continuing to battle the Garnet Fire, with forecasts showing that favorable weather is expected Wednesday. More than 2,600 personnel are working the incident, according to the U.S. Forest Service.