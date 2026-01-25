Galt police arrest 2 suspects after car chase

Galt police said officers arrested two people after a brief car chase late Saturday.

Just before midnight, a Galt police sergeant tried to pull over a driver who went through a stop sign without stopping, near Twin Cities and Marengo road.

Police said the driver sped away westbound, and that the sergeant tried to do a PIT maneuver as the vehicle headed toward Midway Road.

The sergeant's first attempt was unsuccessful, but a second PIT maneuver caused the vehicle to spin around. The driver was able to continue traveling on Twin Cities Road, this time headed eastbound.

Police said the driver came to a stop west of the railroad tracks due to a mechanical issue with the vehicle. The two people inside the vehicle then tried to run from police but were arrested not long after by officers.

Galt police identified the suspects as 24-year-old Gilberto Jaramillio Jr. of Stockton and 22-year-old Raul Ochoa, also of Stockton.

Jaramillio Jr. was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI with a blood alcohol concentration over 0.08%, driving with a suspended license for DUI, resisting arrest, and an outstanding out-of-county felony warrant.

Ochoa was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, drunk in public.

Police said both were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. Jaramillio Jr.'s bail was $50,000, while Ochao was ineligible for bail.