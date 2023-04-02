Watch CBS News
What's a "Pink Moon" and when can you see it?

By Aliza Chasan

/ CBS News

April's full moon, also known as the "Pink Moon," will shine bright in the sky this week.

The moon will reach peak illumination around 12:35 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, but it will be at its peak on Wednesday night in more westerly time zones, according to NASA. This year's "Pink Moon" is also the first full moon of spring. 

Despite the title, the moon won't look pink. The name "Pink Moon" comes from the early springtime bloom of a wildflower commonly known as moss pink, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac

April's full moon is also known as the "Pesach," "Paschal" or "Passover Moon" because of its proximity to Passover, which starts on Wednesday night, and Easter, which is on Sunday, April 9. April's moon is also known as the "Sprouting Grass Moon," the "Egg Moon" and the "Fish Moon." 

Full Pink Moon rises in New York City
A passenger plane passes in front of the full Pink moon as rises over Manhattan in New York City, United States on April 17, 2022. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Farmer's Almanac suggests finding an open area and watching as the moon rises. The website details specific moonrise times for different ZIP codes.

The "Pink Moon" was preceded this year by the "Worm Moon." Next month, astronomy fans can keep an eye out for the full "Flower Moon."

There's more than just the "Pink Moon" to look forward to this month. Three of the five visible planets will also be in the sky on Wednesday, according to NASA. Venus will be the brightest, with Mercury and Mars also being visible. 

Aliza Chasan

Aliza Chasan is a digital producer at 60 Minutes and CBS News. She's an award-winning journalist with a background in crime and politics coverage. She has been published in PIX11 News, The New York Daily News, Inside Edition, DNAinfo, Daily Voice, City Limits, Voices of New York, The Bensonhurst Bean, Sheepshead Bites, Park Slope Stoop and The Jewish Link of New Jersey. Aliza earned a master's degree in journalism from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism in 2015. She was part of a team that won a Digital Innovation Award for PIX11's coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Aliza also won an Online News Association award for her work on The Missing with NY City News Service.

First published on April 2, 2023 / 3:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

